Badger Steam & Gas cancelled, flea market on
Columbus Books and Beer holds a discussion by author Meg Matenaer with her novel “Write in Time,” a fun and fast-paced story set in Madison at…
Ashley Hale is the 2020 recipient of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Jerome H. Kamps Memorial Award, according to an Aug. 2 press release.
The John C. Brossard VFW Post 2219, Fall River recently donated $350 to the Fall River School District to pay off the overdue registration fee…
MADISON — The 2020 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Virtual Experience invites all youth and adult quilters, sewists and fiber artists to contribute…
Wormfarm Institute, an arts organization integrating culture and agriculture, makes a new addition to the 2020 Farm/Art DTour from Sept. 26–Oc…
Travis Lange of Beaver Dam was in a motorcycle accident where he collided with a deer on Highway 73 on June 16. He is currently in the neurolo…
JUNEAU — The Dodge County Highway Committee seeks input from county residents via an online survey regarding funding options for increased pav…
$2,500 DONATED FOR PARK PROJECT