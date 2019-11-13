{{featured_button_text}}
$31K raised to support the Vine Street Market

On Nov. 5, the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation partnered with Happy Kids Network at this year’s golf for the future event to fund a need. More than $31,000 was raised to help support the Vine Street Market which ensures students are receiving nutritious food throughout the year. Pictured, from left, are Diane Kunzelman, Maggie Fraser, Allison Hoch, Autumn Giddings, and Deb Troxel.

 MAGGIE FRASER/Contributed

