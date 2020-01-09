4K registration available in Waupun

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area School District 4-year-old kindergarten registration begins Monday, Feb. 3. To attend 4-year-old kindergarten, students must be 4 years old by Sept. 1.

Current parents that have a parent portal may register through their parent portal beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Parents new to the district may contact the district to receive a link to the registration kiosk; Linda Meagher at lmeagher@waupun.k12.wi.us or 920-324-3361 or Toni Oosterhouse at toosterhouse@waupun.k12.wi.us or 920-324-5591 ext. 2121.

Parents without computer access may attend registration at any time from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 to Friday, Feb. 28 at Meadow View Primary, 506 Beaver Dam St., Waupun.

Non-resident families may apply for open enrollment at https://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment/applications.

4K site placements will be determined during the month of March with registrations submitted after March 1 placed at the site that has the most availability.

4K Preview Nights also have been scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Meadow View Primary School, 506 Beaver Dam St., Waupun; Waupun Preschool Education, 114 S. Forest St., Waupun; and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Wee Care Child Center, 1 W. Brown St., Waupun; from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Alto Reformed Church, N3697 Highway EE, Waupun and SAGES School For Agricultural and Environmental Studies, 200 S. Depot St., Fox Lake.