$1K scholarship offered to local students
The Reedsburg Area Women’s Club is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a 2020 graduate from the Reedsburg Are High School, Wonewoc Center and Weston High School. Qualifications for the scholarship include acceptance into an accredited college, university, junior college, or trade school. Students must have a “C” or higher rade point average. Financial need will also be a consideration. The award will be presented at the meeting on May 11 at the Reedsburg Area Women’s Club. Applications are available from the high school guidance counselor offices. Application deadlines end April 11 and must be mailed to S1420A West Redstone Drive, La Valle WI 53941.

For more information, call 608-985-7999.

