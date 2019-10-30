Kaelyn Kurtenback-Winch earns September student of the month

Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch, daughter of Wayne and Vicki Winch, is the Rotarian September student of the month. She is very active in several music activities, chorales, solo and ensemble band and has served as drum major for three years. After graduation, she plans to study either medicine or criminology and plans to continue singing. Pictured, from left, are Beth Voigt, Kaelyn Kurtenback-Winch, Wayne Winch, and Vicki Winch.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)