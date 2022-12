Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, expands its culinary options with the addition of a sushi menu at Double Cut Steak House and Redd’s Piano Bar and Lounge.

“Chef James (Byung H. Hwang) is a talented sushi chef who brings with him over 20 years of experience, specializing in Asian cuisine. Sushi lovers will not leave disappointed; his dishes are as delicious and unique as they are beautiful,” said Nicholas Shaw, executive chef.