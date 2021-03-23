Kalahari Resorts earns recognition

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions has been named one of "America's Best Midsize Employers" based on a study by Forbes, the global business media outlet. Kalahari is one of 500 American midsize employers that adapted to benefit both customers and employees, according to a March 22 press release.

"It is an honor to be acknowledged for our company's commitment not only to the customer experience, but to our staff, who help make Kalahari Resorts the special places that they are in their respective communities," said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "As I've often said, this company is a result of hard work and love, any and all success is rooted in that dedication and our people."