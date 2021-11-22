Kalahari Resorts enters float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions returns to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the “Colossal Wave of Wonder,” an entirely new float experience. Following on the heels of the brand’s much-loved “Splashin’ Safari Adventure” float that debuted in 2018, Kalahari again partnered with Macy’s for the 95th celebration of the iconic Parade on Nov. 25.
“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored holiday tradition, and we’re excited to continue our partnership. At Kalahari, we pride ourselves on continuously striving for a bigger and better experience for our guests and creating moments to make family memories,” said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “The new float experience accomplishes both, and we hope it becomes a special holiday memory for families across America.”
“We are thrilled to welcome back Kalahari Resorts and Conventions to the Macy's Parade with a fantastic new float for our 95th celebration, inspired by the colossal fun to be had at their resorts,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The new float captures a family of elephants in the water at the moment of excited anticipation as a wave crests before the adventure of descent. With a sky-high burst of glitter from her trunk, the majestic momma and bubble-blowing baby elephants ride the Colossal Wave of Wonder alongside a surfing rhino and swimming octopus. Lively lighting creates a rippling water look in this fun-filled scene. Inspired by a family trip to Africa, the magic and beauty of the continent is brought to life with the colorful animals and a float skirt showcasing an original design by renowned South-African artist Karabo Poppy.
The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC-TV, from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 25 in all time zones. For sneak peeks of the new float build, follow @KalahariResorts on Facebook.