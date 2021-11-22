Kalahari Resorts enters float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions returns to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the “Colossal Wave of Wonder,” an entirely new float experience. Following on the heels of the brand’s much-loved “Splashin’ Safari Adventure” float that debuted in 2018, Kalahari again partnered with Macy’s for the 95th celebration of the iconic Parade on Nov. 25.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a time-honored holiday tradition, and we’re excited to continue our partnership. At Kalahari, we pride ourselves on continuously striving for a bigger and better experience for our guests and creating moments to make family memories,” said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “The new float experience accomplishes both, and we hope it becomes a special holiday memory for families across America.”

“We are thrilled to welcome back Kalahari Resorts and Conventions to the Macy's Parade with a fantastic new float for our 95th celebration, inspired by the colossal fun to be had at their resorts,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.