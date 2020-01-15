Kalahari Resorts to hold WFFVC conference Jan. 26-28

The Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, WFFVC, is an educational event for growers of fresh produce, including apples, berries, grapes and vegetables and for the places those products are sold, farmers' markets and wineries. The conference also covers agri-tourism. It is a one-stop educational shop for fresh produce and related industries.

The WFFVC will be held Jan. 26-28, at the Kalahari Resort, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells. More than 80 sessions are scheduled in seven different educational tracks. For a full schedule of the sessions offered including times, speakers participating and registration info, visit freshfruitvegetable.org/.

The conference remains reasonably priced with the three-day registration costing $85, there are discounts for members of sponsoring organizations. Kalahari room rates will be $114 per night, while rooms are available. Hotel reservations are made on the conference registration form.

For more information, call 920-478-4277.