On Sept. 3, Kali Burmester passed the Uniform CPA exam, becoming a certified public accountant in Wisconsin.
The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, AICPA, administers the CPA examination to ensure only qualified individuals become CPAs. After candidates pass all four parts of the CPA exam, they must also pass a professional ethics exam and have a minimum of one year of experience before officially receiving licensure.
Burmester is from Reedsburg and a 2018 graduate of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She began working at MBE full time in May 2018, and works out of the Baraboo location. Her work focuses mainly on providing tax preparation and planning services along with client consultation.
