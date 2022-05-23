 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KALLUNGI AWARDED $1K SCHOLARSHIP

Women's Civic League of Portage Scholarship chairperson Dorothy Rebholz, left, presents a $1,000 scholarship to Portage High School senior Allison Kallungi on May 18. Allison, daughter of Greg and Kelly Kallungi, plans to attend Indiana State University to study political science and legal studies. She wants to use her education to help those in need and enable them to have a voice in society.

