Karst earns promotion at bank

Lisa Karst has been promoted to vice president as a Regional Operations Leader for the National Exchange Bank & Trust’s Western retail offices including Beaver Dam, Coloma, Kingston, Dalton, Montello, Pardeeville, Princeton, Randolph and Westfield. As a Regional Operations Team member, Karst will continue to lead these offices in team engagement and procedural alignment within the retail deposit space. Her leadership duties include deposit operations team member retention and hiring, training and scheduling, procedural resource creation and maintenance, along with security and branch optimization.

Karst has a long history with the bank, joining the team in 2003, and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry. She will continue to work from the Beaver Dam location.

Karst has an associate’s degree in Leadership Development from Moraine Park Technical College and has earned the Principles of Management, Organization Management and Human Resources Development Certificates.

She currently serves as director for the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis and is a member of the Moraine Park Technical College HR and Leadership Development Advisory Committee.

Karst grew up in Friesland and graduated from the Cambria-Friesland High School. Today, she is a resident of the town of Burnett with her husband.

For more information, visit nebat.com.