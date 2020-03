Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MAYVILLE — Sara Karweick of Mayville, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Club, according to a March 19 press release.

This distinction recognizes her high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. For more information, call 920-470-1153.