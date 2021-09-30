Kayser Automotive Group purchases Courtesy Ford of Sauk City

Courtesy Ford of Sauk City, at 837 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, has sold Kayser Automotive Group, headquartered in Madison, its Ford franchise assets as of Sept. 30. It will be owned by the Baxter family and operated by general manager Greg Mauch, who also will remain general manager of Kayser Chevrolet Buick, 783 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City.