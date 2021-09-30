 Skip to main content
Kayser Automotive Group purchases Courtesy Ford of Sauk City
Courtesy Ford of Sauk City, at 837 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, has sold Kayser Automotive Group, headquartered in Madison, its Ford franchise assets as of Sept. 30. It will be owned by the Baxter family and operated by general manager Greg Mauch, who also will remain general manager of Kayser Chevrolet Buick, 783 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City.

“This acquisition allows us to further strengthen our relationship with the Sauk Prairie community that has supported our company for almost 30 years, becoming Sauk County’s headquarters for all American-made brands,” said Kayser Automotive Group president Sean Baxter.

