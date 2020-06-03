Kayser Chrysler Center Inc. renews status

Kayser Chrysler Center Inc. of Sauk City has renewed their commitment to area farm community by retaining their designation as an official RAM Agriculture Dealership.
The Ram Agriculture Dealership designation enables Kayser Chrysler Center Inc. to be able to offer a specialized AgPack package to farmers that provides a return on truck investments. The AgPack partner offerings are worth thousands of dollars to farm customers. Farmers who purchase a new Ram truck from Kayser Chrysler Center Inc. can then access AgPack.
This truck industry exclusive AgPack package includes:
• Special financing from AgDirect, powered by Farm Credit
• Exclusive rebates on Michelin & BF Goodrich tires
• 25% off MSRP on Rhino Ag Products plus a gift card valued between $100-200
• Ram exclusive 5-10% under dealer cost direct from Dixie Chopper on their entire line of commercial mowers
• A $1,000 seed corn or $250 soybean seed rebate from NK Seed
• 1-year subscription to AgriEdge, valued at $5,000
• $1,000 credit towards AgroLiquid Crop Nutrition
• $1,000 toward a new Reinke Irrigation system and $500 towards parts on any existing Reinke system
• 25% Ram exclusive rebate on many Gallagher Livestock scales & fencing products
• Ram exclusive after purchase rebates up to $350 on EBY truck bodies and uplifts
• Ram exclusive after purchase rebates up to $1,000 on EBY trailers - stock, equipment, or grain
• Ram exclusive after purchase rebates up to $500 on EBY flatbeds and truck upfits
To retain this elite dealer group designation as a Ram Agriculture Dealership, Kayser Chrysler Center Inc. is required to maintain a minimum of three team members who have successfully completed an agricultural training program. Kayser Chrysler Center Inc. also continues to participate in continuing education that extends knowledge of everything important to Wisconsin agriculture.
For more information, call 608-729-4923, or visit ramagdealer.com/ram-agpack-promo, or ramagdealer.com.
