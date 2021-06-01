Keaton claims state pageants title

Samantha Catherine Keaton, 20, a freshman University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student from Austin, Texas, took the 2021 Miss Wisconsin-USA crown on May 23 at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Runners-up were Jamie Fay Walloch of Evansville, TeKema Balentine of Madison, Karly Diana Knaus of Plymouth, and Sarah Margaret Niehueser of Fond du Lac. Miss Congeniality was Asja E. Marks of Milwaukee, while Dea Harizaj of Cudahy won Miss Photogenic honors. Katie Woods of Oneida County earned the People's Choice top 16 semi-finalist placement.

Shreya Gundelly, 19, of Mequon, a 2020 graduate of University High School in Milwaukee, won the 2021 Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA crown.

Runners-up were Autumn Mays of Milwaukee, Jada Williams of West Bend, Mandi Genord of Montello, and Shelby Hohneke of Hudson. Karyme Ruiz of Madison was voted as Miss Congeniality, and Mays was named Miss Photogenic. Madison Ekstrand of Niagara won the People's Choice semi-finalist award.

Laura Elizabeth Ewig, 22, of Baraboo and 2019 UW-Green Bay graduate, was among the 32 entrants for Miss Wisconsin-USA but did not place.