Keil awarded 2022 Swan Scholarship

Wayland Academy awarded Easton Keil, an eighth grade graduate from St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, the 2022 Mary Swan Scholarship, valued at about $90,000 on June 9.

The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition for all four years at Wayland Academy–a coeducational preparatory school in Beaver Dam founded in 1855.

Easton, son of Dawn and Wayne Keil, will be the first in his family to attend Wayland. With an agriculture background, Easton currently serves as president of his 4-H Club and has led several community service projects. During the school year he held a seat on student council, participated in forensics, was in band, and played basketball–all while prioritizing academics.

“We host students from all over the world, but our roots and connection to Beaver Dam are strong,” said Josh Labove, dean of Enrollment and Financial Aid. “By offering this scholarship to one local student ever year, we can ensure Ms. Swan’s pride for her hometown endures.”

Mary Swan graduated from Wayland Academy in 1925, and taught English at Wayland from 1956 to 1969. She passed away in 2003; the following year her family created the Swan Scholarship in her honor.

Applications for the Swan Scholarship open every fall to students entering ninth grade in the fall. To qualify, students must reside full-time with at least one parent within the boundaries of the Beaver Dam Unified School District and be in good academic and disciplinary standing at their current school. Students must submit their complete applications for admission and financial aid to the Wayland admission office by Feb. 15 each year.

For more information about scholarships and the admissions process, visit wayland.org or call 920-356-2120 ext. 237.