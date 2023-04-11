Kris Keith started her new position as the Dodge County treasurer on April 4, filling the remaining county treasurer term through Jan. 5, 2025. This vacancy was created when 20-year Dodge County treasurer, Patti Hilker, announced her retirement in January, and planned that her last day would be April 3.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors appointed Keith to fill the vacancy at its Jan. 17 meeting, with 32 ayes and one abstention.

When Keith accepted the chief deputy position more than two years ago, she said, “my intent was to fill the county treasurer role upon Hilker’s retirement,” and Hilker has been training her for that position since then. Keith brings accounting experience, an accounting degree, and supervisory experience to her new position.