Kemper Cattle joins American Angus Association

Kemper Cattle Company, Mauston, is a new member of the American Angus Association, according to a Feb. 1 press release.
The American Angus Association, headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri, records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members which helps members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
