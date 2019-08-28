Ken Schmocker, president of Schmocker Financial Services, an independent financial advisory firm in Mauston, has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2019. The list was published on forbes.com, and a condensed listing is available in the current issue of the magazine.
Schmocker has been providing financial services to more than 2,000 clients in the western Wisconsin area for more than 40 years. He provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, investment management, and insurance planning.
