Kenevan brings home honors from racehorse retraining competition

Haley Kenevan of Beaver Dam brings home multiple awards from the Retired Racehorse Project’s $100,000 Thoroughbred Makeover and the Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program Championships held Oct. 12-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Winning the first class of the Thoroughbred Incentive Program Championships, Competitive Trail, started a streak of achievements for her and her thoroughbred, Lil B Quick. The purpose of the competitive trail division is to demonstrate a horse’s ability to maneuver through a course of obstacles with physical skill, expression, and a good mental attitude.

The pair had continued success in their second class, War Horse at Halter, a class open to thoroughbreds that have won more than $100,000 or raced more than 50 times, judged on presentation, behavior, and correct conformation with respect of form to function for a performance horse.

The duo brought home many more honors including a trophy halter for the “Best Conditioned Award” as well as Top 5 and Top 10 finishes in their other classes. Kenevan also won the coveted Triple Crown Dream’s Stall Decorating Contest for her “Recycle Your Racehorse” theme and setup.