Kenevan to compete in racehorse retraining competition

Haley Kenevan of Beaver Dam will travel to Kentucky, to compete in the Retired Racehorse Project’s $100,000 Thoroughbred Makeover on Oct. 12-15. The event, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, is the largest and most lucrative retraining competition in the world for retired racehorses.

Designed to showcase the versatility and athletic potential of Thoroughbreds beyond the racetrack, the 2022 event offers 484 trainers and 377 horses competing. The trainers will work with retired racehorses that have less than 10 months of retraining for a new career since their retirement from racing.

Kenevan will compete with her horse, Lil B Quick, a 2015 Florida bred mare with more than 50 starts on the track and nearly $150,000 in earnings. Her sire, Graeme Hall was a $1.1 million earner trained by Todd Pletcher. She is a petite mare with a huge ego, making her a challenging, yet extremely rewarding horse to train. In addition to the Thoroughbred Makeover, Kenevan and “B” also qualified for the 2022 Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Championships, being held in conjunction with the Makeover.

Having a passion for Thoroughbreds, Kenevan has been spending her free time training and rehoming racehorses. A pony club graduate, she has been riding since age 6 and competed for the University of Minnesota Equestrian Team. This is her first year competing in the Thoroughbred Makeover and she hopes to show how versatile these horses are and help further the mission of the Retired Racehorse Project.

The application process for the 2022 Thoroughbred Makeover required trainers to demonstrate their skills and expertise through competition results, videos and references, as well as submit a letter from their veterinarian stating that the applicant had the necessary skills and knowledge to appropriately care for a horse transitioning away from the racetrack. The RRP’s selection committee took into consideration both the candidate’s ability to effectively retrain an off-track Thoroughbred to compete at a large venue with a big environment, as well as the candidate’s commitment to the RRP’s mission of promoting Thoroughbreds in second careers.

For more information and statistics, visit tbmakeover.org.