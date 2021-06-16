Kettleson earns sales award

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized Kirkland Kettleson, sales affiliate with the Century 21 Wisconsin Dells, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored him with the Century 21 Masters Ruby Award.

“Kirk is a leader and innovator in delivering powerful home buying and selling choices to his clients because he knows the communities he serves,” said Michael Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

Century 21 Affiliated Wisconsin Dells is a full-service independent brokerage located at 727 Oak St, Wisconsin Dells, and specializing in residential and commercial properties.