KEY CLUB DONATES $800 TO HEART ASSOCIATION

Members of the Beaver Dam High School Key Club passed along an $800 donation to the American Heart Association from various fundraising events held during the winter months. From left, Key Club advisor Pete Duesterbeck, AHA district rep Jackie Weir, and Key Club president Bri DiStefano on March 2.

 PETER DUESTERBECK/Contributed

