Mike and Barb Kraus, owners of Natures Heat, outside of Necedah, were named Citizens of the Year for Clearfield Township. They have owned Natu…
The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden …
American Players Theatre’s play-reading series “Out of the Woods,” play readings performed and recorded live has been postponed by one week. T…
Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…
FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College recognizes the hard work and academic achievement of students throughout the year.
Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct drive-through testing for the Covid-19 virus. This t…
Ivy is an 8-month-old coonhound mix. She is shy at first but warms up fast. Ivy enjoys walks and does well on a leash as she picks up sticks o…