The Dodge County University of Wisconsin Extension office will hold its annual “kids, cops, and canines summer safety” day camp from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam.
The day camp is open to all youth in Dodge County and surrounding areas in grades K-3 or ages 5-9. Youth will have the opportunity to learn about summer safety with local police officers and their K-9 units. Learning session topics tentatively include canines, water safety, bike safety, summer safety, outdoor safety, and 911 safety.
Activities, lunch, and a t-shirt are included in program costs. Each child must have tennis shoes, transportation to the fairgrounds, and have sunscreen applied before coming to camp. The day camp will take place rain or shine, each child should be dressed appropriately. Registration is due July 19.
For registration, submit a registration form, one per family, a health form, one per camper, and a check, $5 per camper, to Dodge County UW-Extension, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Make checks payable to “Shop with the Cops.” Registration is non-refundable.
For registration forms, call 920-386-3790, or downloaded at dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
