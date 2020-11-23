Kids drawing contest offered

Portage Center for the Arts will host its annual drawing contest for kids in kindergarten through grade 6, open to children in Portage and the surrounding rural communities.

Coordinated by PCA's Visual Arts Committee, the contest encourages kids to draw and color a holiday or winter scene of their choosing using the basic rectangular template found on PCA's website under special events or on its social media. All entries must be returned by Dec. 5 to the PCA office in person or mail at 301 E. Cook St., or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com. Entries will not be returned.

A winner will be chosen by the committee and the winner's entry will be used by PCA as a holiday postcard. One entry per person is allowed. The winner also will receive a $25 prize.

The contest receives more than 300 entries each year. "It's always exciting, but challenging, for the committee to go through each and every one and only choose one design. But it's fun, and colorful, and always brings a smile, and it's something we look forward to--we hope the kids do, too," said executive director Heidi Royal.

For more information, call 742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.