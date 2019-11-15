Kids meet Elephant and Piggie

After listening to Anne Clark, center, read a story, Laila Hilliard, left, and Brittany Bulman met Elephant and Piggie at Beaver Dam Community Library on Nov. 9. The Delta Kappa Gamma co-sponsored reading event included story reading, the READ dogs, crafts and snacks. Beaver Dam High School Key Club members, Marisa Solis and Lizet Sanchez, played the roles of Elephant and Piggie, characters from the Mo Williams book series.
