The Beaver Dam Community Library building remains closed to the public until further notice per the Library Board; the decision will be evalua…
$1,500 donated to nonprofits
Juneau EMS reached out to the community for donations to purchase an AutoPulse automatic CPR machine. On Dec. 8, AutoPets responded with a $2,…
Free COVID-19 testing in Columbus
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has established the TEMS Non Endowed Fund at the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, according to a Dec. 1…
On Dec. 19, the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution led a Wreaths Across America Ceremony…