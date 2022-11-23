 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KIDS RANCH PRESENTS PROGRAM

KIDS RANCH PRESENTS PROGRAM

Penny Johnson, executive director of Kids Ranch, left, shares the mission and work of Kids Ranch on Nov. 2 with the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club. Dale Gullickson and the Optimists also present a $300 donation for the Kids Ranch.

 ELLEN PAUL

