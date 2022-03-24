KIDS RANCH PROVIDES OVERVIEW TO LIONS

The Sauk Prairie Lions Club welcomes special guest Penny Johnson, Kids Ranch, executive director, right, for an overview of the programs offered to kids in the Sauk Prairie, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Wisconsin Dells school districts at its March 16 meeting. Kids Ranch always needs volunteers and donations, to help, call 608-393-1037 or visit thekidsranch.org. Also pictured, SPLC president Leon Mindham.