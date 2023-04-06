Kristie Gander is the new executive director of Kids Ranch. She is married with three children and lives in the Reedsburg area. She loves to read and knows how important reading is to education and to life. Having a child with a reading disability as well as Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder helps her to understand the difficulties our children face at school and at home.

Her goal for the next several years is to expand the reach of Kids Ranch more fully into the communities of Sauk County. “Although we are tutoring children from a few school districts, there is a need for more, much more. The year 2020 has touched the kids in ways we had no idea of, and now they need help more than ever,” said Gander. “In order to expand our program, we will need volunteers and donations. As we increase the number of volunteers willing to tutor during the school year, we will also need to eventually hire someone to be in charge of our reading program volunteers and drivers. Kids Ranch needs your help.”