Kilbourn Library events in January

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offers events in January. For more information, visit dellslibrary.org, call 608-254-2146 or email staff@dellslibrary.org.
Library events in January include its 16th annual Library Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22. The theme is “Yes, We’re Open!” Visit the library and find out all the new ways the library is “open.” A new digital collection of books, audiobooks, music and more through Hoopla have been added. Patrons can apply for a digital library card online. There are safe spaces in the library to hang out, use provided computers, browse the collections and do projects. Crafts and activities to go are offered and curbside pickup or the bookmobile are options available. There are digital resources to learn a new language, and to learn crafting tips and tricks.
Information on how to use library resources, on weekly and monthly programming, crafts, activities and prizes and a lunch to go provided or contact the library to arrange an Open House bag to go.
Saturday programs
Jan. 8 Game Day: Play Yahtzee, or play at home and send an email with your scores. Prizes awarded to the winners.
Jan. 15 Movie Day: Watch the new DVD release “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.” Popcorn served. Movie starts at 10 a.m.
Jan. 22 Open House: Yes! We’re Open. Stop by for crafts, activities, programming information, lunch and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 29 Family Fun Day: Library Tic Tac Toe, grab a game sheet and see if you can win tic tac toe by checking out various items or finding items in the library.
Book Discussion
Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. and Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m.: Discuss the psychological thriller “Goodnight Beautiful” by Aimee Molloy. This book follows a newly married woman whose life is turned upside down when her husband goes missing. Molloy’s deft ability to subvert norms culminates in the kind of stunning twist that is becoming her trademark, “Goodnight Beautiful” is a thrilling tale of domestic suspense that not only questions assumptions but defies expectations.
New StoryWalk
Join outside and around the library for a “new” story on the popular StoryWalk, “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner. It’s fun for the whole family and perfect for a snowy winter day. There are snowman crafts and activities inside the library.