Kilbourn Library events in January

Library events in January include its 16th annual Library Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22. The theme is “Yes, We’re Open!” Visit the library and find out all the new ways the library is “open.” A new digital collection of books, audiobooks, music and more through Hoopla have been added. Patrons can apply for a digital library card online. There are safe spaces in the library to hang out, use provided computers, browse the collections and do projects. Crafts and activities to go are offered and curbside pickup or the bookmobile are options available. There are digital resources to learn a new language, and to learn crafting tips and tricks.