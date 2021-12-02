Kilbourn Library happenings in December

The Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, will partner with the Wisconsin Dells Literacy Council to hold a children’s book drive. Patrons may donate new or gently used children’s books for distribution to children in the community. The Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry will assist in getting the books to local families. Books may be dropped off at the library until Dec. 15.

The Kilbourn Public Library Book Club is reading a selection of holiday books for the December get-together. Each person is choosing any holiday book they would like to read and we will have a short discussion on the books. There will be a hot chocolate bar, Christmas trivia and other festive holiday fun following the discussion. The club meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

December Saturday activities

Dec. 11: 10 a.m. to noon, Cookie Decorating, cookies, frosting, sprinkles provided. All are welcome.

Dec. 18: 10 a.m., Holiday Movie & Gift Wrapping, watch the family friendly movie “Arthur’s Perfect Christmas.” Gift wrap available to wrap gifts. Popcorn served.

The library will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 27, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to celebrate the holidays.

For more information, call 608-254-2146 or visit dellslibrary.org.