 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kilbourn Library offers holiday events Nov. 27
0 Comments

Kilbourn Library offers holiday events Nov. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Friends of the Kilbourn Library will hold a special Holiday & Winter Reading Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offering adult and children’s specially priced books and DVDs perfect for holiday giving or personal winter entertainment. The Friends will wrap purchases free of charge and for a small donation will wrap any other gifts brought in.

Participants can make handcrafted ornaments at the annual Ornament Making event. All supplies provided to make several ornaments. Spend time safely in the library or take the supplies home. A family ornament is available to personalize for the library’s holiday tree.

Hot chocolate and holiday treats served.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Santa visits New Lisbon

Visit with Santa at the New Lisbon Lions Club annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at the New Lisbon High School, 500 S. Forest St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News