Kilbourn Library offers holiday events Nov. 27

Friends of the Kilbourn Library will hold a special Holiday & Winter Reading Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, offering adult and children’s specially priced books and DVDs perfect for holiday giving or personal winter entertainment. The Friends will wrap purchases free of charge and for a small donation will wrap any other gifts brought in.
Participants can make handcrafted ornaments at the annual Ornament Making event. All supplies provided to make several ornaments. Spend time safely in the library or take the supplies home. A family ornament is available to personalize for the library’s holiday tree.
Hot chocolate and holiday treats served.