Kilbourn Public Library offers programming

The Kilbourn Public Library will host two book discussions on “Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict at 5:30 p.m. March 29 and at 1:30 p.m. March 31 on Zoom. This historical novel focuses on one of the people with the most influence during World War I and World War II - Clementine Churchill. Books are available at the library, on the bookmobile or on Hoopla. To register, visit dellslibrary.org.

The spring craft day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 27 at the library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells. Participants will make a hatching chicks craft and a decorative bunnies craft. Craft bags to go or for curbside pickup are also available.

Make and take or take and make Spring Break craft and activity bags will be available during the week of March 29 to April 3. The bags will include crafts, coloring pages, puzzles and games for the whole family. Visit the library and work on the activities or take them home. They will be available at the library or on the bookmobile or use curbside service.

The library is open to the public, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Browse the library’s collection of items for all ages including DVDs, magazines, books, audiobooks, music CDs and puzzles. The public computers are available for use, along with Wi-Fi service in the library and on the patio area. Copying and faxing services are also available.