Kilian House to be featured on tour
The Kilian House will be open to tour during the Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 7 at 230 Fourth St., Baraboo. The home will be one of four private historic homes open for touring.
Baraboo blacksmith August Kilian had this house built for his wife and two daughters in 1894. The house featured gas and electric lights, stained glass windows, a tiled fireplace and a two-story foyer with a gorgeous oak staircase. All of these features remain today. The house will be decorated for the holidays with more than a dozen Christmas trees.
Tickets available at Corner Drug, Bekah Kate’s, BarabooChamber of Commerce and the Sauk County History Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 on the day of the tour. For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org.
