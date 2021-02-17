Kille performs in livestream concert

Kille is a 22-time Madison Area Music Association award winning artist from Madison, who has been cranking out Americana Rock tunes since 2000. From the intimacy of house concerts and coffee houses, to rockin’ out with her band at summer festivals, her love for the stage and genuine passion for performance shine through in all settings. Her stage prowess was recognized in 2011 when she received Artist of the Year honors at the Madison Area Music Awards – a rare accomplishment for a solo artist. She has also been honored twice with the MAMA for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2006 and 2010 and was nominated for Singer-Songwriter of the Year in 2014 by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.