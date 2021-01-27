Kindergarten open house planned

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church & School will host a “Kindergarten Round-up” at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 at 412 W. Maple St., Beaver Dam. At this open house, parents can meet the teachers and pastors, learn more about the school, and learn more about the curriculum the school offers. If interested, call or stop by the school office at 885-6484.
