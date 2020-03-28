Kindergarten registration open

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area School District is compiling the kindergarten list for the 2020-21 school year. If you are a parent with a child whose birth date is on or before Sept. 1, 2015, and does not attend 4-year-old kindergarten in this district, contact Linda Meagher at 920-324-3361, extension 2411 or email lmeagher@waupun.k12.wi.us. Students attending 4K in Waupun will be moved up to kindergarten and do not need to register. The number of students registered will determine class size and allow ample time to order class materials for students.