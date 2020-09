Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

BURNETT — DJP Productions presents "King & Cash" Tribute To Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash starring Dakota Pongratz and Ken Yahnke is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Burnett Hall, N8542 Second St., Burnett. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door, $10 for kids to 10-years-old. For ticket information call 715-615-2110.