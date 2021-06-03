Anastasia Kinney successfully earned her certificate from the Introduction to Commercial Lending School, held April 19-21, in Madison, according to a June 3 press release. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Bankers Association, the curriculum is designed to provide bankers with a basic understanding of the principles and concepts of commercial lending. Kinney has served as business development officer at the Community Bank of Portage since 2016.
KINNEY EARNS CERTIFICATE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Reedsburg Public Library is fully open and ready to welcome customers of all ages to the library. This week’s column will highlight progra…
MPTC recognizes student achievements
A free diabetes education event will be held at 1 p.m. June 3 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.
The annual Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA state pageants will be staged in Wisconsin Dells.
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Dalton native retires after 32 years of active-duty service
WAUPUN — Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 has selected Frank Mesa as their Veteran-of-the-Year to be honored in the Waupun Memorial Day Ceremonie…
Keaton claims state pageants title
FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
Cambria-Friesland names valedictorian and salutatorian