KINNEY EARNS CERTIFICATE
Anastasia Kinney successfully earned her certificate from the Introduction to Commercial Lending School, held April 19-21, in Madison, according to a June 3 press release. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Bankers Association, the curriculum is designed to provide bankers with a basic understanding of the principles and concepts of commercial lending. Kinney has served as business development officer at the Community Bank of Portage since 2016.

Anastasia Kinney

Kinney
