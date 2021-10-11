Kinship Mentoring hosts Fundraising Bash

Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County will host its first annual Fundraising Bash with social hour, music, silent auction, and appetizers from 5-6:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. a program and live auction on Oct. 23 at the Rendezvous Restaurant at Saddle Ridge, 100 Saddle Ridge, Portage..

Live music by George DelaGardelle, appetizers, raffles, and silent and live auction items. Local speakers, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, Leola Culver, co-founder of Culver Franchising Systems, Inc and Sara McChesney, Kinship program coordinator, share the powerful impact of mentoring youth.

All proceeds stay local and support matching children and youth with caring adults throughout Columbia County.

Tickets are $25, available at kinshipcc.org/events by Friday. For more information, call Sara at 608-697-3260.