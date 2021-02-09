 Skip to main content
Kinship Mentoring receives $5K donation
Pictured from left, are Jeff Liegel, Chad Stevenson of Culver’s, and Kinship board members Amanda Riek, Karyn Wetzel, Rich Cada, Lois Fearing, and Doug Fearing.

 KINSHIP Contributed

Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County received a $5,000 donation from Portage Culver’s Restaurant owners, Jeff Liegel and Chad Stevenson, according to a Jan. 28 press release. This donation level represents the Neighborhood Leader Level and goes towards fulfilling a $50,000 matching grant provided by the Leola Culver Family Foundation. There is $3,050 remaining to fulfill the match. To donate, visit kinshipcc.org.

Kinship provides community-based mentoring, matching mentors and youth ages 5-14 for the purpose of improving kids’ lives by bolstering their self-esteem and offering opportunities for social and emotional skill development. Kinship is accepting mentor and mentee applications at kinshipcc.org.

