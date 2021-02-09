Kinship Mentoring receives $5K donation

Kinship Mentoring gets $5K gift
Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County received a $5,000 donation from Portage Culver’s Restaurant owners, Jeff Liegel and Chad Stevenson, according to a Jan. 28 press release. This donation level represents the Neighborhood Leader Level and goes towards fulfilling a $50,000 matching grant provided by the Leola Culver Family Foundation. There is $3,050 remaining to fulfill the match. To donate, visit kinshipcc.org.
Kinship provides community-based mentoring, matching mentors and youth ages 5-14 for the purpose of improving kids’ lives by bolstering their self-esteem and offering opportunities for social and emotional skill development. Kinship is accepting mentor and mentee applications at kinshipcc.org.