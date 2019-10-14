10 Kiwanians clean up highway

Baraboo Kiwanis Club members David Vander Schaaf and Jane Franzen haul trash bags Oct. 8 as the club cleans up its adopted mile of Highway 136. A crew of 10 Kiwanians picked up litter along the stretch of highway running from the Baraboo Awning to the North Shore entrance to Devil's Lake State Park. The club conducts litter pickups twice a year.
