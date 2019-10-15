Kiwanians install new officers

Beaver Dam AM Kiwanis installed its new officers for the upcoming year on Sept. 28. Pictured, is newly elected president, Cassel Villarreal, with Thomas Jefferson as portrayed by Steven Edenbo a historical actor. Other officers installed were Julia Lince, vice president; Ruth Mack, secretary; and Janine Jorgensen, treasurer.
