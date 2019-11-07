The Kiwanis Club of Wisconsin Dells is selling roses, one dozen for $15. All profits will be used to help fund projects such as Christmas fruit and food baskets. Roses must be ordered by Nov. 14. They will be delivered by a Kiwanian on Nov. 21, 22, or 23. To place an order, call 608-254-8426, leave a message if there is no answer.
