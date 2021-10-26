 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club holds rose sale
The Kiwanis Club of Wisconsin Dells will sell one dozen roses for $20 to help fund projects such as Christmas fruit and food baskets. Roses must be ordered by Nov. 6 for delivery by a Kiwanian on Nov. 18, 19, or 20. To order, call 608-469-7188 and leave a message if there is no answer.

