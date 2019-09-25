Kiwanis Club shows appreciation

Sunny. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 26, 2019 @ 10:05 am
Baraboo's Kiwanis Club held its annual appreciation cookout for Baraboo School District teachers Sept. 24 at Ochsner Park. Pictured, left, Kiwanians Chris Anderson, Bobbie Coons and Doug Hill grill brats.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this
article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic
and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You
can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic
or offensive posts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)