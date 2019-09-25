{{featured_button_text}}
Kiwanis Club shows appreciation

Baraboo's Kiwanis Club held its annual appreciation cookout for Baraboo School District teachers Sept. 24 at Ochsner Park. Pictured, left, Kiwanians Chris Anderson, Bobbie Coons and Doug Hill grill brats.

 BARABOO KIWANIS/Contributed
