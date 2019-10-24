Kiwanis donates $2K to Boys & Girls Club

The Baraboo Kiwanis Club provides the local Boys & Girls Club with financial support each year. Here, incoming Kiwanis President Ben Bromley presents a $2,000 check to Karen DeSanto, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Wisconsin, on Friday.
